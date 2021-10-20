Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in emotional post on Strictly dance dreams The Strictly star shared a photo from her childhood

Dianne Buswell might have been forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing earlier this month due to her partner Robert Webb's "ill health", but the star previously shared a post discussing how proud she feels to have featured on so many series.

MORE: Dianne Buswell's relatable daily diet revealed: what the Strictly dancer eats in a day

Dianne compared a childhood photo with one of her backstage at Strictly this year, and wrote: "DREAMS! This is an example of them coming true. Follow your heart and it’s all possible. Another thing to remember along the way is staying true to who you are.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell surprises Robert Webb

"You're special and unique and that is your superpower. My fifth year on strictly come dancing is just amazing to say. And it wouldn’t have happened if I tried to be somebody I’m not. The moment I realised that special things happened. #dreams #truetoyourself."

Several of Dianne's fans took to the comments section to congratulate her.

MORE: Joe Sugg breaks silence following Dianne Buswell and Robert Webb's sad exit from Strictly

READ: Why has Robert Webb left Strictly? His heart condition and recent operation revealed

Dianne looked unrecognisable in a photo from her childhood

One wrote: "I love this so much, you are amazing Dianne and I'm so proud of how far you have come. So excited to watch you smash another season. Look how far you've come."

Another agreed: "Couldn't be prouder of you. The best person, you deserve all of these opportunities so much. Manifesting a win for you this year, will be supporting you the whole way."

Dianne has featured on five series of Strictly Come Dancing

And a third said: "So incredibly proud of you as always."

Dianne began her dance journey when she was just five years old, before going on to compete in State, National and International Ballroom and Latin events. She is now an Australian Open Champion and four-time Amateur Australian Open Finalist, while she has also competed in Dancing With The Stars in Australia, and performed in various musicales including Legally Blonde, Rock of Ages and Broadway's Burn The Floor production.

Dianne has also set up her own wellness initiative, Buswellness, including an Instagram and YouTube account dedicated solely to health and fitness, including workouts, recipes, and mental health tips.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.