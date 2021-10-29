Dianne Buswell shares glimpse inside spooky date night with Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are a strong couple, and on Thursday night they enjoyed a fun date night, even though things may have taken a spooky turn.

DISCOVER: Dianne Buswell's relatable daily diet revealed: what the Strictly dancer eats in a day

The couple headed out with Alfie Deyes, the boyfriend of Joe's sister Zoe, on a night out to Tulleys Shocktober Fest and the clips looked terrifying. In one blood-spattered room, that had flickering lights, the Strictly star and her beau were confronted by an actor with a chainsaw and Dianne couldn't help but scream as he lunged at them. Although Joe appeared to put on a brave face, it was clear that there was some terror in his eyes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell gets spooked out during date night with Joe Sugg

A second clip saw Dianne walking through a container that had been illuminated green and murmuring: "What the hell," as a figure approached her in the smoke.

SEE: Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in emotional post on Strictly dance dreams

READ: Joe Sugg breaks silence following Dianne Buswell and Robert Webb's sad exit from Strictly

Dianne also shared her own clips from the event, including a haunting run through a prison-like maze where she was confronted by an actor in a torn uniform.

"About last night, this was intense," she wrote in the caption, as she let out a little scream when he approached her.

The outing appeared to be a star-studded event with Alfie, Zoe and Inbetweeners star James Buckley all in attendance.

Dianne was spooked out during the night

Dianne can currently be found on screens on Saturday and Sunday nights on Strictly Come Dancing, although her run came to an unexpected end as Robert Webb was forced to pull out of the show.

The comedian had undergone open-heart surgery some years before and sadly had to withdraw based on medical advice.

"Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery," he explained in a statement.

The night ended in a festive mood

"I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show."

MORE: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg melt hearts with adorable baby photo of niece

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell packs on the PDA with Joe Sugg in new romantic post

Shortly after the announcement, Dianne paid tribute to the comedian on Instagram, writing: "Sadly the legacy of Buswell and Webb has come to an end. Even though this was short lived, I have had such an amazing time dancing and working alongside Robert from our wacky cha cha to that serious tango, Robert showed he could do it all.

"Although I know we had more up our sleeves, Robert's health is by far the most important part in all of this and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery. Thank you to everybody who supported us this series it means the absolute world."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.