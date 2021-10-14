Joe Sugg breaks silence following Dianne Buswell and Robert Webb's sad exit from Strictly Robert has had to leave due to 'ill health'

Joe Sugg is Dianne Buswell's number one fan, so he would have been unsurprisingly sad to learn of her and Robert Webb's exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Hours after the shock announcement, the 30-year-old YouTube star took to his Instagram Stories to regram Dianne's post and added: "Will miss seeing team dirb on the screen! Wishing you all the best Robert."

Peep Show star Robert, who had open-heart surgery two years ago, has had to withdraw from the BBC dance show due to ill health.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the 49-year-old said he had an urgent consultation with his heart specialist after experiencing symptoms and she recommended he pull out of the series.

The couple performed three dances before their departure

"I'm extremely sorry," he said, before adding: "I'm proud of the three dances that Dianne Buswell and I managed to perform and deeply regret having to let her down like this.

"I couldn’t have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher, and it’s a measure of Dianne's professionalism and kindness that I was able to get as far as I did. Thanks too to everyone at home who voted for us."

Taking to Twitter, the actor added: "Very sad to be leaving. Huge thanks to Dianne for being so brilliant and to everyone for watching (and voting!)"

Robert had open-heart surgery two years ago

Dianne also took to Instagram to express her sadness at having to leave the show but insisting that "Robert's health is by far the most important part in all of this."

"Sadly the legacy of Buswell and Webb has come to an end. Even though this was short-lived, I have had such an amazing time dancing and working alongside Robert from our wacky cha cha to that serious tango, Robert showed he could do it all.

"Although I know we had more up our sleeves Robert's health is by far the most important part in all of this and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery. Thank you to everybody who supported us this series it means the absolute world."

She reassured fans by adding: "You will still see flashes of my red hair in the background as I'll be there cheering on all the amazing couples."