The Royal Variety Performance 2021: who is in the line-up? This is going to be so good!

The Royal Variety Performance is back on our screens on Sunday with a jam-packed show, hosted by comedian Alan Carr.

This year's performance will mark the 109th event making it the world’s longest-running entertainment show. Read on to find out which stars are in the line-up and when the show is on…

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the 2021 event

Who is in The Royal Variety Performance line-up?

A star-studded cast of performers will be taking to the stage this year and will showcase their talents in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Here are the acts performing this year…

Ed Sheeran

Multi-award winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is included in the 2021 line-up. Ed is one of the world's best-selling musicians, having sold over 150 million records worldwide - so we're in for a treat!

Ed released his fifth studio album called '=' at the end of October and only recently teamed up with Elton John to bring out a new Christmas single, Merry Christmas.

Ed Sheeran recently released a Christmas song with Elton John

Sir Rod Stewart

Music legend and international sensation Rod Stewart will be joining this year's show. The singer has had ten number-one albums and 31 top ten singles in the UK, six of which reached number one, as well as 16 top ten singles in the US.

Rod recently released his 31st studio album 'The Tears of Hercules', so with any luck, viewers will hear one of his new tunes!

Rod Stewart will be performing on Sunday

Years and Years

Olly Alexander will be performing as the solo project Years and Years - and we can't wait! Viewers will know Years and Years for their hit song King, which reached number one in the UK Singles Chart in 2015, and Shine, which got to number two.

Olly also starred in the emotional Channel 4 drama It's A Sin in January of this year.

Years and Years is the solo project of Olly Alexander

Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil will be returning to the Royal Variety Performance stage with a mesmerizing performance of their latest show 'Luzia'. The entertainment company is the largest contemporary circus producer in the world and we just can't wait to see their spectacular performance.

Cirque du Soleil will be performing a number from their latest show 'Luzia'

Anne-Marie

Pop sensation Anne-Marie will also be taking to the stage for 2021's show. Viewers will know the singer from her hit singles including Alarm, 2002, Ciao Adios, Don't Play and Friends.

She also joined ITV's The Voice UK this year as a coach.

Anne-Marie is a coach on ITV's The Voice UK

James Blunt

James Blunt, known for his hit songs You're Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover, will be bringing his musical talent to the Royal Variety stage on Sunday.

James rose to fame with his debut album 'Back to Bedlam', which sold more than 11 million copies worldwide.

The You're Beautiful singer will be taking the stage

Keala Settle

American actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir will be teaming up to bring a special performance of This is Me from the musical film The Greatest Showman, in which Keala played bearded lady Lettie Lutz.

Keala Settle starred in The Greatest Showman

A host of comedians will also be taking to the stage, including Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland and Josh Widdicombe. Viewers can also expect a special duet from presenter Jane McDonald and soprano singer Carly Paoli, as well as performances from Tony award-winning musicals, Matilda The Musical and Moulin Rouge The Musical.

Viewers can also expect a breathtaking performance from Germany's The Messoudi Brothers, who will showcase their hand to hand act.

When is The Royal Variety Performance on?

The Royal Variety Performance airs on ITV on 19 December from 7:20pm.

