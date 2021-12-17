Grantchester star to front brand new comedy - and it sounds epic We can't wait for this!

Grantchester actor Declan Baxter is to star in a brand new feature-length comedy from the same producers as The Outlaws - and it sounds amazing!

The comedy special, We Are Not Alone, is the latest project from Ghosts co-creators Ben Willbond and Laurence Rickard, and is set six weeks after an alien invasion on Earth.

A teaser for the show reads: "Set six weeks after aliens have invaded and completely conquered Earth, We Are Not Alone explores the culture clash between humankind and its new alien masters, who are trying to make sense of a planet so confusing and idiotic that its inhabitants can't even agree which side of the road to drive on."

Declan, who played Bobby Cooper in the most recent series of Grantchester, will star as Stewart, the official human liaison for the alien race who must convert the native population to the alien regime, while secretly aiding the human resistance.

Coronation Street's Georgia May Foote will play Elodie, a member of the resistance whom Stewart has a crush on, while Joe Thomas from The Inbetweeners will also appear in the comedy, playing Stewart's alien housemate Greggs.

The comedy boasts a star-studded cast

The cast also includes Sherlock's Amanda Abbington, Worzel Gummidge's Vicki Pepperdine, Taskmaster's Mike Wozniak and Catastrophe's Rob Delaney. Creators of the comedy, Ben and Laurence, will also appear in roles as yet undisclosed.

Evelyn Mok (I Hate Suzie), Lucien Laviscount (Katy Keene), and Bruce Mackinnon (Episodes) also appear in the special, as well as Miles Jupp (Rev.) and Ellie White (The Other One).

Fergal Costello will take on the directing role, having worked on BAFTA-winning BBC comedy short Brain in Gear.

Creators Ben and Laurence are best-known for being members of the Horrible Histories troupe, the group behind projects such as Ghosts, Bill and Yonderland.

We Are Not Alone will air on Dave and UKTV Play in 2022.

