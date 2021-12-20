The Harry Potter reunion trailer is here - and it looks so emotional We can't wait to have Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint back on our screens

The official trailer for HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has just dropped - and it looks incredible. The upcoming special will see the actors and filmmakers reunite to celebrate two decades since the first film. We think we're going to need the tissues for this one!

The new video sees the cast revisit some of the most iconic locations in the film series, including Diagon Alley and the famous platform 9 and three quarters, as well as sharing fond memories from the films.

WATCH: The official trailer for the Harry Potter anniversary special

The programme will reunite the iconic trio Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermoine Granger respectively in the film series.

Other stars from the franchise will also feature in the special, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also appear.

We cannot wait to watch the anniversary special

The trailer gives fans an idea of what to expect from the anniversary special and it's clear viewers are set for an emotional journey. At the beginning of the clip, Emma can be heard saying: "It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed," while a video of her reuniting with Tom Felton plays.

Daniel also features in the short video, describing what it was like to be reunited with his former castmates. He says: "The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done and there's something so joyous about seeing everyone and to be like, 'It wasn't though.'"

The stars of the movies will reunite for a special episode

Helena Bonham Carter, who played the wicked Bellatrix Lestrange in the films, reveals that one of her best highlights from the series was when she "had to pretend to be Hermione pretending to be Belletrix". Ralph Fiennes also opened up about being offered the role of Voldermort, revealing that his sister's children encouraged him to play the part.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will land on HBO Max, Sky and NOW from 1 January 2022.

