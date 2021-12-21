Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares special message with fans in just his underwear – and they go wild Merry Christmas to you too, Giovanni!

What a week it's been for Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice! The Italian professional dancer has had an incredible three months alongside celebrity partner Rose Ayling-Ellis – and on Saturday the Italian hunk finally lifted his first glitterball trophy.

The celebrations haven't stopped since and now his Strictly colleague Katya Jones has shared a video that has sparked a major reaction amongst fans!

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice wishes fans a 'Merry Christmas' in just his underwear

Neil Jones' former wife shared several videos and photos taken throughout Saturday's final and one of them show Giovanni in just his underwear.

"Merry Christmas!" he excitedly yells whilst lifting up his arms in victory and showing off his impressive physique.

Giovanni wished his fans a Merry Christmas in a fun video

"Just a few magical moments from the weekend. There were too many emotions. A celebration of diversity all around. What a worthy winner we got in @rose.a.e and @pernicegiovann1," Katya captioned the post.

She continued: "The love we felt for @john_whaite and @johannesradebe. The heartbreak we felt for @ajodudu and @kaiwidd. Spending time with my new and old friends for the last time in a while. The end of this chapter of our lives. I am not kidding, I cried from the first till the last second of the show. What a blessing. All I have is enormous love in my heart. #strictlycomedancing #scd."

Katya Jones posed with winner Rose Ayling-Ellis

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many praising the incredible video of Giovanni.

"Omgosh well that second photo has woken me up big time wowzers," one said of the clip, whilst a second added: "Thank you @katyajones for the early Christmas present of @pernicegiovann1 in his pants."

"THIS HAS MADE MY CHRISTMAS! Thank you @katyajones! Love you @pernicegiovann1," wrote a third whilst a fourth tagged her friend and cheekily wrote: "Swipe left - you can thank me later."