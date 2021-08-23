Jennifer Aniston drops The Morning Show season two trailer with fans The show is back 17 September

Jennifer Aniston has dropped the first trailer for The Morning Show season two, sharing an emotional statement with fans.

"Here’s a first look at our official trailer," she captioned the post, adding: "So proud of this whole team and counting down the days until you can see the new season for yourself."

"OHH YESSSS," commented show's star Reese Witherspoon, while Jen's pals including Amanda Kloots and Ali Wentworth both sheared their excitement for the return of the show.

MORE: The Morning Show season two: everything we know so far

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Morning Show season 2 trailer

The Morning Show was a major hit for Apple TV Plus; based on Brian Stelter‘s 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, it follows Jennifer's host Alex Levy who begins working with Reese's Bradley, an outspoken younger journalist who replaces Alex's longtime co host Mitch (Steve Carell) who was fired following claims of sexual misconduct.

But Alex soon realizes she is being pushed out, and season two will see the bosses of the network UBA bring Alex back in a push to increase their ratings.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston cheekily celebrates ex-husband Justin Theroux's birthday

MORE: Jennifer Aniston sparks debate amongst fans over unseen photo from Friends reunion

The episodes will also focus on the racism people of color experience at national networks, and the battle between Alex and Bradley as they both compete to be the face of The Morning Show.

Bradley and Alex have to save the show from poor ratings in season two

The show was set to return earlier in 2021 but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on filming, and it finally wrapped in May 2021.

Hasan Minhaj, Tara Karsian, Greta Lee, Valeria Golino, Ruairi O’Connor, Holland Taylor and Julianna Margulies will all be part of the sophomore season, with The Good Wife star Julianna playing a ruthless journalist who is a mentor to Bradley, and wants to expose further concerns within the network.

Julianna Marguiles joins the show in season two

Jen won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award at the 2020 SAG Awards for her work on the show, and she gave an emotional speech that had everyone in tears.

"What?! Oh my gosh. This is so unbelievable," she said; it was her first win at the SAG Awards since 1996 when she won Best Ensemble with the cast of Friends.

"Boy, did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters," she said of her experience on the show, before joking: “Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It really was like, seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.