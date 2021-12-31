And Just Like That: fans have mixed reaction to episode five Warning, contains spoilers for And Just Like That episode five

Sex and the City's much-anticipated reboot And Just Like That has received something of a mixed response from viewers so far, with many viewers taking to social media to discuss the updated lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. However, there was one Miranda moment in episode five that really had fans talking…

The series had previously teased a potential relationship between Miranda and Carrie's boss Che, with the pair finally getting heated while in Carrie's kitchen as she recovered from hip surgery.

Plenty of viewers were thrilled about Miranda's new romance, with one writing: "Miranda is mad wild in #AndJustLikeThat and I love it lol. Sis is about to carry this reboot on her back," while another shared a clip of the intimate moment, tweeting: "Mentally I will be here for the rest of the year #AndJustLikeThat."

The show previously teased a romance between Che and Miranda

Others joked that Miranda finally got revenge on Carrie for the episode where she had hurt her neck and Carrie sent her partner Aiden to assist her, with one writing: "So Miranda finally got her revenge on Carrie sending Aiden to help her when she was naked on the floor by having sex with Che on Carrie’s kitchen table. The biggest shock out of that is Carrie even having a kitchen table, of course."

Miranda's affair received a mixed response from fans

However, others were upset that the show had Miranda cheat on Steve, which many pointed out was deeply out of character due to Miranda's reaction to others cheating on the show. One person wrote: "Did they really forget how Miranda reacted when Steve cheated... Also the time Carrie was having an affair with. Wtf is happening #AndJustLikeThat."

Another person wrote: "Miranda and Steve’s relationship hinged on Miranda forgiving him for cheating on her and meeting on a [expletive] bridge. And now she just cheats on him so easily? Holy [expletive] this reboot sucks." A third person wrote: "How can people ship Miranda and Che? Poor Steve! I can’t believe she’s gonna break his heart again." What do you think of Miranda's new romance?

