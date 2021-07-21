Louise Minchin has hinted at when she's set to depart from BBC Breakfast. The presenter, who announced she would be leaving last month, was discussing the BBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympics when she seemingly revealed the timeline of her exit.

Dan explained: "In the next few days we've got a lovely build-up to the Olympics this summer because this programme is actually not on, is it, for the course of the Olympics?" Louise then added simply: "I'm not here."

WATCH: Louise Minchin tearfully confirms BBC Breakfast exit

After realising the slip-up, Dan joked: "Importantly, Louise isn't here," before she added further: "I may not be here but I will be watching back-to-back Olympic sport, it's my favourite time of the year."

Although the exact date of Louise's exit is yet to be revealed, the Olympics are due to commence on Friday and run over the next few weeks – meaning Louise's exit could perhaps fall during this period.

Last month, the journalist told viewers she was leaving her post as presenter after 20 years. On the show, a tearful Louise told viewers: "Let me take a deep breath, everybody there is something I want to tell you about.

Louise has been on the show for 20 years

"It will be this year 20 years since I first presented this programme. Since then I've felt part of a huge, enormous BBC Breakfast family which includes everyone who works here, everyone on the team and every one of you who watches the programme.

"I've loved being part of it but - there is a but - I've decided that is time that I stop setting my alarm for 3.40 - sometimes if I'm feeling really rebellious 3.46 - in the morning and I'm going to be leaving the programme."

She added further: "It's not going to be for a while. But before anything else I wanted to thank everyone that is watching for your loyalty and your support over all those years.

"I have absolutely loved being part of it and I will really miss it, but it's time now to stop that alarm early in the morning. And thank you for watching for all these years."

