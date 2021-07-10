Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert stuns with hypnotising bikini photo

Josephine Jobert certainly knows how to spend her free time when she's not filming the upcoming eleventh series of Death of Paradise.

The actress captivated fans on Friday when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a green thong bikini posing near a waterfall.

Tilting her head to the sky and running her fingers through her hair, Josephine's toned figure and derriere caused a huge stir among her fans.

WATCH: Josephine Jobert radiates beauty in gorgeous makeup-free appearance

"Beautiful shot of you with an amazing background with the waterfall," gushed one follower. "Simply stunning Josephine," said a second.

A third added: "Beautiful beyond words," and a fourth said: "My goodness, absolutely gorgeous!"

Josephine hypnotised fans with her striking appearance again on Thursday, wearing a similar green two-piece for an impromptu photoshoot on the edge of an infinity pool.

Josephine looked gorgeous in her green bikini

The 36-year-old posed in a variety of positions, including one where she laid down on the pool's edge and another where she wrapped her arms around her legs.

Stretching out behind the star were the beautiful forest views of the Island of Guadeloupe, where she is currently filming.

Poking fun at her behaviour, she joked: "Because this is obviously how we all behave at the pool right?"

Josephine stunned fans with her poolside photos

Her fans lapped up the pictures, with one commenting: "Absolutely stunning set of photos Josephine," while another added: "Yes of course. You can pull that look off though."

The actress has shared plenty of snaps from her time filming the hit BBC show, including a mesmerising video from inside the same infinity pool.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the French actress posted a clip that saw her emerging from under the water like a Bond girl as the rain poured down.

The video sparked a great reaction from her 88,000 followers, who labelled her a "gorgeous lady" and showered her with love heart emojis.

