Rachel Stevens has taken to Instagram to share a rare photo of her two children, Amelie, 10, and six-year-old Minnie. The former S Club 7 star decided to post the sweet snapshot as she opened up about the struggles she has faced during lockdown. The image sees Rachel embracing both her daughters, who have their backs to the camera.

The 42-year-old wrote: "What a crazy last few months this has been! I hope you're all okay. I think it's been a mentally challenging time for us all. It's been very up and down, VERY emotional and sometimes felt very chaotic which is a real struggle for me. I'm constantly learning that I need to let go sometimes and relinquish control. Simply stop and take a moment to reflect!

Rachel Stevens has shared a very rare photo of her daughters

"I believe that we have everything we want and need within us to be the best we can be, it just feels hard to access that sometimes, especially when there is a lot of uncertainty and big changes going on. One thing for sure is I'll always work on myself and strive to be the best person I can be, not only for myself but so I can be the best me I can be for my family and friends and bring my girls up to always believe in themselves, to feel confident and to be kind. Sending you all loads of love."

Rachel shares her girls with husband Alex Bourne, whom she married in August 2009. Speaking to HELLO! in 2015, the singer said of her spouse: "He thinks he's the stricter one and that I'm a bit of a soft touch."

Rachel and Alex have been married since August 2009

She continued: "I'm naturally a worrier, but I think the second time round [with Minnie] I'm a lot more chilled as I feel like I know what I'm doing a bit more. My children are my priority. I'm always thinking, 'Are they okay?'"