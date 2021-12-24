Sam Heughan gives worrying details about Jamie in Outlander season six – and fans are concerned The show's star opened up about what to expect from Jamie Fraser

Sam Heughan has revealed what viewers can expect from Jamie Fraser's storyline in Outlander season six, and we're not surprised that some fans are concerned!

MORE: Outlander's Caitríona Balfe reveals Claire Fraser 'unravels' in season six following trauma

Chatting via the show's official Twitter account, Sam explained: "I think Jamie's past almost catches up with him slightly or comes back to haunt him. We meet some characters who come back into Jamie's life, and some are good, and some are more unsettling.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan talks Outlander season six

"This season we've had the build up to this War of Independence, this revolution. Jamie's been on the side of the British, he knows they're the losing side. As we get closer to that point, stakes are higher. Not only as the country as a whole, but in Fraser's Ridge as well. A revolution in the home as well."

Replying to the video, one person wrote: "More than excellent, he will be spectacular, as always. He has handled every harrowing and heartbreaking moment with grace, care, and given stunning performances. Season 6 will not be any different. So thankful the stars aligned when he was cast as Jamie Fraser."

Sam plays Jamie in the hit show

Another added: "It's not Outlander if there is no "unsettling" and JAMMF who Sam brings to life in the most exceptional way. There is absolutely no doubt he is going to be phenomenal in S6. Much respect." A third person joked: "I'm scared."

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan teases season six with new photo - and fans are saying the same thing

MORE: Sam Heughan sparks concern among fans after revealing accident

Fans won't have much longer to watch to find out what Sam means, as season six will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 6 March 2022. Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser, has also opened about what to expect from the new episodes, explaining that her character will struggle with the aftermath of her assault in the season five finale:

"She's someone that has always been able to compartmentalise different parts of her life," Caitriona explained. "But we see her start to unravel this season. It was good material for me to be able to play."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.