Lara Spencer descends on Texas for exciting launch away from GMA studios The Good Morning America star sure gets around!

Lara Spencer enjoyed a relaxing few days in Florida after the Christmas break, but she's now back at work – and somewhere else altogether!

The Good Morning America host has gone to Texas to spend some time celebrating the launch of Magnolia Network, which is the exciting new network by Chip Gaines and Joanna Stevens Gaines, the stars of Fixer Upper.

Lara is reporting on the new network for GMA outside of the studio, and is having the best time! Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared her excitement at being in Waco for the very first time.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer and her lookalike daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt

Confirming she's having a great time, the TV star later posted a picture of herself with Chip and Joanna, and wrote: "Ok it’s official. I am living my best fixer upper fantasy.

"You cannot believe what these two are fixing up now……. Thanks Chip and Jo for letting us see your latest AMAZING project. (You can see it too! Tomorrow on GMA!)"

Lara Spencer is currently in Texas reporting for GMA

Sending more support behind the latest project, Lara shared a third post, writing: "If you love #fixerupper; @chipgaines and @joannagaines; well then then let's take a beat to thank the amazing AP at Magnolia Network; Kel my partner at GMA; and all our teammates on both teams who helped us with a very special day of shooting to celebrate the launch of their new @magnolianetwork.

"Wow- that’s a big deal. I have done this a long time. I know when it's special. And today was very special. Hope you agree tomorrow on #gma #fixerupper #magnoliamarket #magnolianetwork."

Lara is a much-loved member of GMA

Lara's exciting work assignment follows on from her time off over Christmas. As well as spending time in Florida, the mother-of-two enjoyed celebrating Christmas Day at home in Connecticut with her mom and two children, Duff and Katharine.

This was Duff's first Christmas back home after leaving for college in September, and it looked like it was an extra special day for all the family.

