This Morning made some changes to its presenting line-up ahead of Friday's edition of the show – and it sparked viewers to make a similar plea online.

MORE: Alison Hammond inundated with support after sharing heartbreaking family post

The ITV programme normally sees Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond appear on a Friday; however, it was Josie Gibson's turn to fill in for Alison for the day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond thrilled after being revealed as popstar celebrity crush

Opening the show, Dermot joked to his co-host: "Alison's having a day off, what have you done with her? First it was Dosh on Your Doorstep and now this," prompting Josie to reply: "Alison did say that I could cover for her today as long as I get her a really good birthday present."

Viewers were thrilled to see Josie star as a main presenter for the end of the week episode and took to social media to plea for her to be a permanent host. "Josie Gibson you need stay as a full time presenter #ThisMorning," tweeted one fan. Another fan was also pleased to see her, writing: "Yay Josie is on! Also love her hair and makeup today."

MORE: Phillip Schofield reveals the strange object Dermot O'Leary keeps in his dressing room

MORE: Holly Willoughby caught out sending very cheeky text on-air

Josie appeared on Friday's edition of This Morning with Dermot O'Leary

Meanwhile, a third said they'd love to see Alison and Josie presenting the show as a duo. "I'd love to see Alison AND Josie present as a duo, they are the ultimate dream team (Ant and Dec can retire)," they wrote, adding: "Both so relatable, glamorous and full of energy, they make Dermot look so dull, he needs to borrow their stylist lol! #ThisMorning."

Alison's absence from This Morning comes a day after she shared an emotional message with her fans to mark the two-year anniversary of her mum's passing. The TV star, who has a loyal fanbase, was inundated with support after posting the tribute.

Sharing a throwback of her beautiful mum, Maria, Alison wrote: "Mummy Two years today you left me and the pain has never left my heart. I love and Miss you sooo much. I hear and feel you all the time. My Angel Maria [heart emojis]."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.