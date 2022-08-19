The Chase stars' must-see homes: Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty and more

The Chase stars have become beloved regulars on our television screens, but away from the glare of the studio lights, their lives are rather humble. From Shaun Wallace's London abode to Anne Hegerty's Watford home, take a look around their unassuming living quarters…

Shaun Wallace's home

Shaun Wallace lives in North London and his beautiful home has been revealed thanks to his many virtual appearances. One day, he allowed fans to see inside his lovely living room which has a black brick statement wall, a white fireplace surround and white in-built shelves. The shelves are packed with awards, trophies and trinkets, and in front of them is a brown leather chair.

Another corner of his home was revealed during a Good Morning Britain interview where the barrister sat in front of a white wall which has been decorated with wooden ornaments.

Jenny Ryan's home

Chaser Jenny has given small glimpses into her home life via her Instagram feed. One day, she showed off her new T-shirt while inadvertently revealing a stylish gallery wall behind her. Very chic!

Mark Labbett's home

Mark Labbett owns a beautiful home in Rotherham that has chic country features and neutral decorations throughout. The Chase star, known as The Beast, previously lived with his ex-wife Katie, but the pair split after six years of marriage in 2020. Now, he shares his home with the most adorable golden retriever – and while sharing photos of his pet dog, he has given fans peeks inside.

During a virtual appearance on This Morning, Mark sat inside his kitchen which has white walls, cream cupboards and black worktops. There also appears to be a wooden butcher's block in the centre of the room and downlights.

His living room is surprisingly humble with neutral colours and relaxed furnishings. It appears that this is where Mark sits to enjoy the TV when he's not on it!

Anne Hegerty's home

Chaser Anne Hegerty lives in Watford, which is actually close to where The Chase is filmed. The star has created a cosy home and we're sure it was a welcome retreat after her time in the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

Anne revealed her private home office during a virtual appearance, where she has a large countryside painting, a rustic wooden desk filled with books and a cream lamp which matches the neutral walls.

Paul Sinha's home

Paul Sinha, who is currently living with Parkinson's disease, resides in South London and his cosy home has been revealed on Loose Women. The star sat in his living room for a candid chat, revealing his leather sofa, traditional artworks and a large collection of CDs.

Speaking to Specs Comedy to about his London life, Paul said: "I live in a quiet suburban area of south London and I go to the pub and eat bacon sandwiches in cafes. I don’t really live that celebrity lifestyle, it's not me."

Bradley Walsh's home

While the Chasers have relatively lowkey homes, presenter Bradley Walsh lives in a £2.5million barn conversion in Epping, Essex with his wife Donna Derby and their son Barney. Although the star isn't one for showing off his lavish home, we have seen glimpses via his television appearances.

He joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning to celebrate his 60th birthday, and he sat in a room with white walls, a wooden bookcase and a selection of framed photos hanging on the wall behind him.

Bradley also showed off his shed where he keeps various tools, musical instruments, and Christmas decorations. He also has two comfy chairs in there, making it the perfect secret hideout!

