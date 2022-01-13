The Bay: viewers all have same complaint about episode one Fans took to Twitter

The highly-anticipated third season of ITV's The Bay made its debut on Wednesday night, which saw new recruit DS Jenn Townsend, played by Marsha Thomason, take on a new murder case.

While viewers seemed to enjoy the compelling first episode, some have been complaining about one aspect of the new series.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the show have pointed out that the actor who plays sixth-former Jamal Rahman, Nadeem Islam, looks much older than his character. One person wrote: "Good to see a greater diversity of actors but not sure that Jamal looks a sixth-former," while another added: "The most ridiculous thing about #TheBay is the actor playing Jamal (whom I'm guessing is supposed to be 16/17) is 25."

A third person added: "The show is great. But, the casting director responsible for casting that guy Jamal as a sixth-former needs a good talking to."

Despite being distracted by Jamal's age, many fans enjoyed the episode and took to Twitter to praise the new series' "fantastic" opening. One person wrote: "Great opening episode - new characters - same sharp script - and top draw acting. #TheBay is a rare series that seems to get better each outing."

Another person commented: "Well #TheBay, you got me again hook line and sinker! Absolutely loved it. Can't wait for episode two and no I am NOT going to binge-watch the whole series! Superb casting and writing once again."

Viewers were distracted by Jamal's age

Many fans ended up binge-watching the entire series on Wednesday evening, with one person tweeting: "Just finished my binge-watch of TheBay. No spoilers obviously, but definitely worth staying up till 3:30am for," while another added: "Finished series three of The Bay and loved it, really hope there’s another."

Actor Daniel Ryan, who plays Jenn's boss DI Tony Manning, also took to Twitter after seeing the positive reaction from viewers, teasing the rest of the series. He wrote: "Thanks for your time and your positive response. It’s a real doozy this time, so many suspects.

"For those about to binge, I salute you but please keep anything you find out top secret and we’ll see you next week if you like it the traditional way."

