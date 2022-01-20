Will Jamie Lynn Spears appear in season two of Sweet Magnolias? The actress plays pregnant nurse Noreen in the Netflix series

We love feel-good series Sweet Magnolias and can't wait for the show to make its long-awaited return to Netflix on 4 February. However, there have been questions over whether one character in particular will be returning for season two due to some off-screen drama.

MORE: Sweet Magnolias season two: everything we know so far

In the first season, Jamie Lynn Spears had a supporting role as Noreen Fitzgibbons, the pregnant mistress-turned-fiancee of Maddie's ex-husband, Bill. However, her future on the show was left up in the air as by the end of the season she had skipped town. So will Jamie Lynn be returning to Serenity for season two? Here's what we know….

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the Sweet Magnolias season two announcement video

Last year, it was announced by Deadline that Jamie Lynn will indeed be making a comeback in season two. What's more, she has been upped to a series regular, meaning she will appear in most, if not all, of the new episodes.

MORE: 22 most exciting TV shows returning in 2022

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you can't get enough of Virgin River

As such, it seems that viewers can expect to see Noreen involved in a larger storyline when she makes her return to South Carolina. Whether that's the birth of her and Bill's baby or another storyline, we don't know just yet.

Jamie Lynn plays pregnant nurse Noreen in the Netflix series

Jamie Lynn confirmed the news of her return in December 2021 when she took to Instagram to share a series of snaps back in costume for the Netflix show. "NOREEN IS BACKKKKKK!!!" she wrote in the caption. "So grateful to be a part of this amazing community."

MORE: Brazen twist explained after ending sparks fan reaction

However, it seems that not all fans are happy to see Noreen return. Jamie Lynn's role on the Netflix show came under fire last year amid claims that she did not support her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship battle. In fact, many Britney supporters who are also fans of the show said at the time that they will boycott season two if Jamie Lynn continues to appear.

One angry fan wrote on Twitter last year: "The #FreeBritney Movement is calling on @Netflix to cut ALL ties with Jamie Lynn Spears #SweetMagnolias." Another then replied: "Agreed. My friends and I are boycotting the show as long as Jamie Lynn Spears is on it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox