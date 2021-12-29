Nicole Kidman celebrates daughter Faith's 11th birthday and shares sneak peek at party The actress shares two daughters with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban marked a very special occasion on Tuesday – their daughter Faith's eleventh birthday.

To celebrate the special day, the Hollywood star shared a rare personal picture on Instagram, showing the delicious chocolate cake the youngster was treated to.

"Happy birthday our darling Faith. You are loved beyond measure. Mumma and Dad," Nicole wrote alongside the picture, which showed the round cake covered in colourful heart sprinkles and a large Happy Birthday banner hanging on the wall behind it.

The post was a hit with Nicole's Hollywood friends, with Jennifer Aniston, Kate Bosworth and Gal Gadot quickly liking the post.

Faith was treated to a chocolate cake

Her fans, meanwhile, inundated her comments section with birthday messages.

Faith is Nicole and Keith's youngest daughter. They also share daughter Sunday Rose who turned 13 in July. Nicole also shares Connor, 26, and Isabella, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Nicole rarely speaks publicly about her brood, but during the pandemic she opened up about how she and Keith are raising their two daughters.

Speaking to The New York Times, the Being the Ricardos star revealed that they don't leave their children, and make sure that one of them is always at home if the other one is working away.

Nicole shares two daughters with Keith, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there," she explained.

At the time of the interview, the actress was living in her native Australia whilst filming the show Nine Perfect Strangers and confessed that her sister Antonia and mum Janelle were helping out with childcare.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained.

"When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together." Of the pandemic, she added: "We've all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help."