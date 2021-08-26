Nicole Kidman shares happiness over incredible career achievement Nine perfect strangers with one perfect premiere

Nicole Kidman has been riding high on the premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu and is already gearing up to take on the role of the iconic Lucille Ball.

MORE: Nicole Kidman wows in plunging playsuit that showcases her endless legs

The actress revealed to her fans that her day just got elevated with some big news regarding the debut of her new show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares new trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers

Nicole shared a screenshot of an article posted on Deadline, which revealed that the show's premiere set a record for the most watched Hulu original.

The piece further elaborated on how the series garnered the most views for a Hulu original ever on premiere day as well as five days after release.

MORE: Keith Urban 'shocked and saddened' to learn of Charlie Watts' death

The Moulin Rouge actress broke the news with a message on her Instagram Stories that read, "Deeply honored by this incredible news," with a shocked face and party-popper emoji.

She added, "Thank you to the amazing cast, crew and @hulu for making the magic happen," with a heart emoji.

Nicole shared her elation over the news about her show

Nine Perfect Strangers has already dropped four episodes set in Tranquillum House, also featuring Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Manny Jacinto, and Bobby Cannavale, among others.

Chatting to Australian outlet, The Sunday Morning Herald, the 54-year-old actress recently opened up about the hardships that went into filming the show.

MORE: Nicole Kidman is breathtaking in thigh-high boots and the most incredible dress

MORE: Nicole Kidman’s portrayal of Lucille Ball gets surprising reaction from star’s daughter

She admitted the team "didn't realise" what they were taking on when running production throughout the pandemic.

The A-lister then revealed that they implemented strict protocols on set including masks, testing and "shutting down" should a positive case occur. Fortunately, COVID-19 didn't get in the way.

Nine Perfect Strangers set a huge record on Hulu

"We couldn't put anyone at risk. And we got through without one case, which is extraordinary," she said.

"If we'd known how high the risk was in terms of the whole thing being shut down and being destroyed like that, I don't think the financiers would have taken the risk. We kind of played Russian roulette in that way."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.