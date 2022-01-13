Nicole Kidman reveals sad news about her mother's health The Nine Perfect Strangers star is currently in Australia

Nicole Kidman has shared the heartbreaking news that her mother, Janelle, is currently suffering from poor health.

The actress revealed that she has returned to Australia to primarily look after her beloved mom and surround her with her grandchildren as she battles health issues, although Nicole did not reveal exactly what is wrong with the 81-year-old.

When quizzed about Janelle's poor health on the Fresh Air podcast, Nicole responded: "We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren."

The 54-year-old revealed that she was able to spend some quality time with her mother at the Art Gallery of New South Wales after-hours so they could visit the Matisse: Life & Spirit exhibition, which she described as a "soothing balm".

"Luckily yesterday, even though Omicron is raging through this country, we were able to take her into the gallery after hours and show her the Matisse exhibit, which coming from a mother who's raised me in the arts, it was soothing balm. Matisse was soothing balm last night."

Nicole revealed her mother Janelle is suffering with health issues

Speaking of their close bond, Nicole added: "I'm at the place where I'm being given the chance to view the world, because of how close we are, my mum is giving me the chance to view the world through an 81-year-old woman's eyes.

"That is so beneficial right now because she's so cognizant. She has every brain faculty available, so she hasn't lost anything. She hasn't lost any memory, which is fascinating, and she's extremely bright."

Nicole and her mom share a close bond

The duo was last spotted together at the Being the Ricardos premiere in Sydney in mid-December.

Before relocating back to her native Australia, Nicole spoke of how much she missed her mom while living in America.

"I would love to be able to have a cup of tea with mum and sit on the balcony and talk about life, and have her tell me what I should be doing," she told The Sydney Morning Herald in May 2020.

