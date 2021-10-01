Nicole Kidman shares incredible throwback snaps from 1995 film - and she hasn’t aged! She looks amazing in these snaps!

Nicole Kidman has shared some gorgeous throwback photos from her time on 1995's To Die For to celebrate the show’s 16-year anniversary, and the Nine Perfect Strangers star hasn’t aged a day!

She posted a series of photos from the film with the simple caption: “#ToDieFor Anniversary,” and her friends, colleagues and fans were quick to comment. Fellow actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley wrote: “I loved this movie SO MUCH.”

American Got Talent stars Mary And Tyce added: “I need to rewatch this!” A fan posted: “You were sooooo great in this movie, but what else is new?” Another wrote: “Always gorgeous,” with a fire emoji.

To Die For followed the story of Suzanne Stone, played of course by Nicole. Suzanne is desperate to be a journalist and does whatever it takes to become a famous broadcast, including murdering her husband.

Nicole opened up about the beloved movie during its 20th anniversary last year, telling Yahoo Entertainment: “I remember [director Gus Van Sant] and I have to fight to get Joaquin cast in it. I remember we both had to quit the film to get him cast in it. Now, I think they’re very glad they cast him.”

Doesn't Nicole look amazing in these photos?

She continued: “I thought it was so funny when I read the script. I got the satire, I understood the satire, because I suppose a lot of Australian humour is satirical. So I’d grown up with a lot of that sort of humour.”

The film was a huge success for Nicole, who was nominated for a BAFTA and won both a Golden Globe Awards and at the 1st Empire Awards. Have you watched it yet?

