Kate Garraway's new documentary will show life with Derek over Christmas 2021 Kate has been open about her husband Derek's struggle with his recovery from COVID

A few months following her documentary, Finding Derek, Kate Garraway has confirmed that ITV will be releasing a follow-up film, Caring for Derek, that will look at the realities of life after bringing Derek home from the hospital.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals 'difficult' Christmas plans amid husband Derek's COVID recovery

The documentary will follow Kate and her family from April to Christmas 2021 as they adjust to the new normal of their lives, and is set to air in early 2022.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway transforms homely kitchen into movie set with son Billy

The official synopsis reads: "This time we’re with Kate and the family from the first moments Derek arrives home in April, to Christmas 2021 - a period of considerable upheaval and uncertainty. We follow Kate as she navigates the challenges of the social care system, negotiates the potential traps and unpicks the complexities that seem to be inherent in the system.

"At a time when the debate about social care is at its loudest, this film goes beyond the rhetoric to explore the reality of living within and relying on the social care system today. Kate also meets old friends Bobby and Julie, whose situation mirrors that of her own, to find out how they’re dealing with the effects of long Covid and coping with such extreme change.

Kate's new documentary will air in 2022

"Above all, this film follows Kate as she embarks on a new chapter in her marriage, trying to find a new way of living and a new way of loving, like millions of families across the country in the same boat."

MORE: Kate Garraway shares new photo after taking time away to 'focus on home and family stuff'

Exclusive: Dr Hilary details colleague Kate Garraway's 'heartbreaking' journey with husband Derek

The Good Morning Britain host previously opened up about her Christmas plans, telling Woman's Own magazine: "This year, we have got him home - and fingers crossed we can keep him home," she explained. "Of course, he's not going to be putting on his Santa costume, going out with [daughter] Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with [son] Billy.

"None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it's adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he's here at all which we didn't have at all last year and feared would never happen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.