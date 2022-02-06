The Good Karma Hospital delighted fans when it returned with a brand new series last month – reuniting audiences with Amanda Redman, Neil Morrissey and a host of brand new additions to the impressive cast.

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Karma Hospital's Raquel Cassidy hints at potential 'devastating' storyline ahead

And now, new cast member for season four, Raquel Cassidy, has opened up about how the cast would enjoy some much-deserved downtime after filming.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! ahead of Sunday's third episode, the actress, also known for her role in Downton Abbey, revealed that co-star Amanda and her husband, Damian Schnabel, would host cast parties for them to enjoy since most of Sri Lanka, where they filmed, was locked down during production.

"We'd have to create our own fun because we couldn’t go anywhere. Amanda and her husband created a pub quiz for us all, so I'd find myself at a table with actors I've never met before trying desperately to beat every other team, you know, residual fun."

Raquel Cassidy spoke to HELLO! ahead of episode three

She added: "Even though it's sad to be in any country that's locked down, and particularly a country like Sri Lanka that's been in a Civil War and tsunami and now lockdown, [there is] the joy of being locked down in a hotel on a beach with a raging sea that throws you about, and a bunch of adults that are up for having a lovely time."

"We'd have a meal every night and go down to breakfast and decide whether you'd want to do pool or beach, so there's a huge joy of being locked down away from your home in the sun. There's a lot to be said for being locked down with fellow actors on a beach." We're not jealous at all!

Raquel also opened up about her character's journey on the show, particularly following the most recent episode which saw her thrown into chaos upon realising her son had managed to disappear from the hospital after he had suffered an illness.

"It doesn't look great," Raquel said, adding: "Frankie's just discovered that Bobby's gone AWOL, and she's absolutely terrified about what that may happen – and it could be devastating."

