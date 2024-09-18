My Mum, Your Dad's Maria is a radio star - all to know

ITV's hit dating show, My Mum Your Dad, is back, introducing viewers to a new group of parents searching for love at a sprawling countryside house. Unlike season one, this year's cohort are aware that they have been nominated by their children, who will be playing cupid from a nearby bunker.

One of the parents taking part in this year's show is Maria Lopiano, who is joined by her daughter Livia. While viewers are learning all about Maria's love life as she opens up about her past relationships, how much do you know about her career? Keep reading to find out all we know...

Maria's broadcasting career

While Maria might not be a familiar face to viewers, they may recognise her voice as she's often heard on the airwaves via her breakfast show on Radio Jackie. The 51-year-old, who hails from Surrey, presents the 9am to Midday slot every Sunday.

© @lopianomaria/Instagram Maria is a radio host

Maria is no stranger to the entertainment industry, having started her career as a dancer in musicals on London's West End. After achieving a Musical Theatre Diploma at the London Studio Centre in the early nineties, Maria went on to appear in pantomimes, musicals and films.

She later turned her talents to teaching at the Guildford School of Acting and Dance before landing her radio gig.

© @lopianomaria/Instagram Maria started her career as a dancer

Opening up about her passion for radio on her website, Maria penned: "Music has always played a huge part in my life and I wanted to share that love. Engaging with listeners, giving some comfort, warmth and kindness it soon developed into something more than just music. A friend on the radio."

What Maria has said about My Mum, Your Dad

Maria, who is a mum of three, said she "wasn't nervous" about appearing on the show. "I'm excited to be spending time with people, I don't get to do it that much," she said.

"I thought it would be a nice way to get to know people and spend time with people. And whether or not a relationship blooms or not, it would be a great bonus but if it doesn't that's ok, you're still going to form bonds and relationships regardless of whether it's a romantic one."

© @lopianomaria/Instagram Maria's daughter Livia nominated her for the ITV show

Announcing the news on social media, Maria said the show was "an incredible experience".

"You all know how much I love an adventure and diving into something new," penned the radio host. "Well, this time, my darling Livia has joined me for the ride!

© Aron Klein/ITV Maria is a mum of three

"We'll be appearing in Season 2 of ITV’s My Mum, Your Dad. We enjoyed an incredible experience, emotional, yes-but filled with laughter, so much laughter."

My Mum, Your Dad continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday 18 September at 9pm.