When is Ralf Little planning to leave Death in Paradise? Is Ralf planning to exit the show any time soon?

Ralf Little has been a hit on Death in Paradise as the show's new detective, DI Neville Parker, but when is the star planning to vacate the island of St. Marie? The role traditionally moves from actor to actor, with stars including Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O'Hanlon playing the lead detective over the show's run - so will Ralf be calling it a day with season 11?

MORE: Death in Paradise season 12: everything we know so far

Ralf Little has often spoken about how much he loves filming in Guadeloupe, and while he has confirmed that his contract is complete with season 11, he has yet to confirm that he will be back for season 12. Speaking on Saturday Kitchen in February, he said: "It’s just I have filmed the series that I was originally contracted to do. But there's no indication that they don't want me to go back, it hasn't been agreed yet."



Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise stars Josephine Jobert and Ralf Little have fun on set

Previously chatting to Graham Norton for Virgin Radio, Ralf admitted that his future was uncertain after that. He said: "I'll be back next year but I don't think I'm signed for the two years."

Are you a fan of DI Neville Parker?

This series already saw the exit of a beloved character, Florence Cassell, after Josephine Jobert left the show for a second time after returning back in season ten. Speaking about her exit, she explained: "Series ten was so good and we ended the series on a big cliffhanger between Neville and Florence, but I couldn't not come back, it would have been unfair… but I knew it would be just four episodes, to finish the story between the two characters and to be fair to the audience and respect them and that they follow the series… I couldn't just leave like that!"

We hope Ralf will be back for season 12!

Josephine confirmed that she may return for a special episode one day, so we want to see her back again soon! "Production was so good," she said. "They told me, 'We're not going to kill you off, just in case one day you might want to come back and say hello!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.