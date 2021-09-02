Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve The country star has a legion of fans around the world

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans.

The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.

The song, Only Us, will be released on Friday, and she shared a preview of it on social media.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares special message for her fans

In the caption, the award-winning singer wrote: "I'm so excited to share that I teamed up with @danandshay to record a very special song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie original motion picture soundtrack!

"Only Us is coming your way this Friday! Soundtrack available to pre-order now! Link in bio."

Carrie Underwood shared some exciting news about her latest song

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "I legit have no words. Currently speechless," while another wrote: "Carrie is unstoppable wow!" A third added: "So excited!"

Carrie's career has gone from strength to strength since she shot to fame on the 2004 series of American Idol, which she won.

To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

The country singer with her husband Mike Fisher

Last month, meanwhile, she was nominated for not one, but two Dove Awards for her music. Her album My Savior was put forward for the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year accolade, while her single Great Is Thy Faithfulness is up for the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year award.

When she's not working, the singer loves nothing more than spending time with her family. Carrie is married to Mike Fisher, and they share sons Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

Carrie shot to fame after winning American Idol in 2004

The couple have been happily married since July 2010. The family recently enjoyed spending quality time together during a staycation at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado, described as a 'Christian Family Guest Ranch'.

It looked like they had a wonderful time, with Carrie sharing photos on social media which included pictures of her boys riding horses, trying their hand at archery and petting farm animals.

