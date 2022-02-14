Robin Roberts urged to stay safe and warm as she shares new update from her current location The Good Morning America star has returned home to a contrasting climate!

Robin Roberts was soaking up the sun on a boat in Florida just days ago, but her surroundings couldn't be any more different now.

MORE: Robin Roberts inundated with prayers as she shares health news

Following a vacation with her partner Amber Laign, the Good Morning America returned home to Connecticut, where the climate is a little colder!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV personality shared footage from outside in her garden, which was covered in snow.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares rare glimpse inside Connecticut home

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Not in Key Largo anymore! Woke up to a Winter Wonderland in CT."

MORE: Robin Roberts and co-stars engage in debate that divides fans

MORE: Robin Roberts convinced that she will get into trouble with partner Amber for this reason

While many fans were quick to comment on how beautiful it looked, others urged Robin to stay safe.

"Stay warm and safe," one wrote, while another commented: "Beautiful but stay warm!" A third added: "It's beautiful Robin, but I'm in Ca and I’m unhappy about the cold here. Can you imagine how cold I'd be there!"

Robin Roberts has returned from Florida to a very different climate!

Robin returned home just in time for the Super Bowl game, which saw the Los Angeles Rams triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals.

MORE: When will Robin Roberts return to GMA? Worried fans saying the same thing

MORE: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's 'Lil Man' adoption story is so sweet

She is also now back home for Valentine's Day, which she will no doubt mark with Amber.

The GMA star with her partner Amber Laign

The couple have been dating for 16 years, having met through mutual friends. It's been an eventful start to the year for the GMA star, who tested positive for Covid in January, resulting in her taking time off work to recover.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares candid pool photo at country home as she marks new beginnings

MORE: Robin Roberts soaks up the sun during unforgettable vacation with partner Amber

During her recovery, Robin stayed at her Connecticut house and when she was feeling better, she co-hosted the ABC news show remotely from her home.

Robin and Amber with their rescue dog Lukas

Opening up about her experience with the virus upon her return at the end of January, Robin revealed that her symptoms were quite mild and that she was able to recover at her country home, but it was the support of those around her that got her through.

MORE: Robin Roberts reflects on 'challenging' year as fans send their support

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions leave co-star lost for words live on air

"Thank the three of you for your sweet text messages, hearing from the ABC family, the GMA, who're incredible, viewers really lifted my spirits. That and all the chicken soup that was sent my way," she added with a smile.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.