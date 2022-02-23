Loose Women guest forced to apologise following appearance Brian Cox caused the show to descend into chaos

Loose Women descended into chaos on Wednesday after Brian Cox let slip a swear word live on air.

The actor, who plays Logan Roy in smash-hit drama Succession, appeared on the ITV daytime show on Wednesday to discuss his recently published autobiography. However, the conversation quickly moved on to discuss his role of Logan Roy on the HBO/ Sky Atlantic show - and it seems that his potty-mouthed character's ways have rubbed off on him!

Discussing his character, the 75-year-old actor said: "I have an empathy for Logan Roy, I think he's a little bit misunderstood, actually. I mean, he's a self-made man. He probably started off on one side of the political spectrum and ended up on the other side of it through experience and disappointment.

"But the one thing we share in common is a disappointment in the human experiment. I can't believe that we're still in the same - excuse me - [expletive] that we've been in time and time again."

Brian Cox let slip a swear word while appearing on the live ITV show

Jane Moore was quick to pull Brian up on his remark, clearing her throat loudly to interrupt him and telling viewers at home: "This is daytime television - apologies!"

Brian said: "Apologies. I'm sorry, I'm sorry."

"Brian is going to go wash his mouth out with soap," Jane then quipped as Brian jokingly added: "At least I'm not saying the F word."

Co-host Katie Piper then quizzed Brian on whether he swears as much as his on-screen character, to which he replied: "I do now!"

This isn't the first time that the Scottish-born actor has caused a stir with his TV appearances. On This Morning back in November 2021, host Phillip Schofield was left scrambling to apologise to viewers after Brian likewise accidentally swore live on air. Upon realising the blunder, Brian apologised to viewers and joked: "I will never say anything again. I promise you, never again."

