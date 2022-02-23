Billy Bob Thornton's exciting news revealed ahead of 1883 finale The actor and musician stars in the Paramount+ show alongside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Billy Bob Thornton has an incredibly busy schedule, and recently guest starred in the hit Paramount+ series, 1883, playing Marshal Jim Courtright.

The actor appeared in the hit show alongside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, portraying a no-nonsense officer.

What's more, things aren't set to slow down anytime soon for the musician either, as he has recently been announced to star in a new streaming show on Paramount+, titled Land Man.

VIDEO: Faith Hill reveals 'painful' memory filming 1883

Land Man is inspired by the 11-part Texas Monthly podcast, Boomtown, which went into depth about the historical oil fields of the Permian Basin.

Billy will be playing the lead role in the show, although more details on this are yet to be revealed. So far all is known is that he will play a "crisis manager" for an oil company.

Billy recently opened up about his career plans, revealing to People that he was definitely open to starring in more TV series in the future.

Billy Bob Thornton has been named to star in upcoming show Land Man

"I think I'll probably try to strike a balance between music, movies, and TV," he said. "I mean, you know, if you can do one each, each year, if I can make a record and go on tour, if I can make one movie and one TV thing, that that seems pretty good, you know?... And I've got kids to take care of, so you know, why not?"

"These days, the streaming shows and things like 1883 are so much like movies. I mean, they're cinematic and you can develop a story over a period of episodes, so I'm all for it. I think it's kind of the future in a lot of ways," the actor added.

Billy with the cast of 1883

In 1883, Billy loved nothing more than starring alongside his friends, and what's more, his role was written specifically for him.

The hit series wrote a role especially for another one of the cast members too – with show creator Taylor Sheridan creating Elsa Dutton with actress Isabel May in mind.

