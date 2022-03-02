The Gilded Age: viewers all saying same thing about episode six Christine Baranski stars in the series

Julian Fellowes' new period piece, The Gilded Age, is continuing to grip audiences both in the UK and across the pond with its exquisite costumes and dramatic storylines - and viewers are all saying the same thing about the latest episode.

Episode six saw the Russell's face the aftermath of the train crash, a disastrous event that doesn't seem to hinder Bertha in making inroads to New York high society.

Upon hearing that Ward McAllister wants Bertha to entertain him at her mansion with an English service, she approaches Agnes Van Rhijn's butler, Mr Banister, and offers him $100 to manage luncheon. Mr Banister accepts the generous offer and lies to Agnes, telling her he has to step out on family business.

However, after receiving a mysterious letter telling her that Banister has betrayed her to serve luncheon for the Russells, Agnes storms across the street and barges into their dining room. Marian and Aurora help Agnes save face, and Agnes bows out, telling Bannister that heads have rolled for less.

The latest episode saw Bertha continue her journey to high society

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the "hilarious" episode, citing Christine Baranski, who plays Agnes, as a stand-out performer. One person wrote: "Heads have rolled for less. What a delivery by #ChristineBaranski! Hilarious episode of #TheGildedAgeHBO this week!" while another added: "Agnes is too funny. The butler can’t get out of serving her luncheon, poor Banister."

A third person added: "When Agnes stormed across the street…[shocked face emoji] Give #ChristineBaranski ALL the awards! My heart was pounding out of my chest," while another joked: "Petition for the show to be renamed The Baranski Age. #TheGildedAgeHBO."

Fans praised Christine Baranski's performance

Other fans also took to Twitter to praise the episode as a whole, with one person writing: "Loving #TheGildedAge. It's outlandish and bright and dramatic. Just gets better and better," while another added: "If y'all don't watch #TheGildedAgeHBO you're literally missing out. Love this show."

