Who is Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney dating? Get the details

Taylor Kinney has been keeping television fans entertained as firefighter Kelly Severide on hit drama Chicago Fire for almost a decade now.

But how much do you know about the actor when the cameras are off? Find out all you need to know about Taylor's love life here …

WATCH: Chicago Fire teases heartbreaking news for Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide

Is Taylor Kinney married?

While the 40-year-old star has never been married, he was previously engaged to pop star Lady Gaga. The pair met in 2011 on the set of her music video for her song You and I and dated for five years and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015. However, things weren't meant to be, and they ended up calling off their engagement in July 2016.

At the time, Lady Gaga released a statement that read: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

Who is Taylor Kinney dating now?

As Taylor prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, it's not known whether he is currently dating anyone. However, the actor recently sparked romance rumors with a mystery woman named Ashley after uploading a series of snaps of her to his Instagram. The snaps showed Ashley looking down the camera at Taylor as she gets a manicure at a nail salon.

Does Taylor Kinney have children?

No, while Taylor doesn't have any kids, he is a devoted dog dad to his gorgeous pup. He often shares snaps of his canine companion to his Instagram account. In one recent post, Taylor could be seen reading and lying down in a park on a sunny day, with his dog nestled in his arms. He jokingly captioned the post: "Yea she can read."

Are Taylor Kinney and co-star Miranda Rae Mayo together?

Contrary to what some might believe, Taylor is not in a relationship with his Chicago Fire co-star Miranda Rae Mayo. While the duo have undeniable on-screen chemistry, they have remained firm friends since Miranda joined the NBC drama in 2016.

Speaking to HELLO! last year, Miranda revealed that the pair really didn't have to work too hard to build a connection. She said: "I showed up, not really knowing him and only knowing him from the show, and just tried things in the scene. But he is very present in our scene work, and so it was like a tango and I let him lead."

