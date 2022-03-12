Strictly Come Dancing: Future of two professional dancers uncertain A former champion may not return next series

It has been widely reported that the futures of two professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing are looking uncertain following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since the invasion, the show's two Russian pros, Katya Jones and Luba Mushtuk, have failed to speak out to condemn Russia's actions. There are also concerns given how two of the show's dancers, Nikita Kuzmin and Nadiya Bychkova, are both from Ukraine, with Nikita still having family in the country.

HELLO! approached the BBC for comment, but they declined to do so.

Neither Katya or Luba have spoken out about the situation, with Katya sharing a post several hours ago of herself preparing for an event at Mecca Bingo, and Luba sharing a photo of herself in a black bikini while relaxing on holiday earlier on Friday, in a post that was 'liked' by Nikita.

Ukrainian-born Nikita has been vocal in highlighting the ongoing conflict in his home country and frequently shares ways for his followers and others to help those in need.

He had an emotional reunion on Friday, as his grandmother was able to flee the country after walking over eight kilometres to escape to neighbouring Poland.

The pair haven't spoken out over the conflict

However, he did reveal that the moment was bittersweet, explaining that he still has an aunt in the capital, Kyiv, as well as his other grandmother and grandfather.

In a very emotional moment, he explained: "When I was waiting for my mom and grandma at the train station, I was immersed in this situation for the first time in real life.

"Although I know I should have been happy for my family, I couldn't. Just had tears in my eyes, because of how sad the situation is. How many thousands of kids and women [are] doing their absolute best to stay strong."

He added: "I've seen people arriving from the border, people waiting for the next train to go somewhere, anywhere in hope that somehow things would be ok, people not knowing what to do, since all what they have known as home, it's not there anymore."

