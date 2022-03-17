Viewers saying same thing about The Flash star Grant Gustin’s new Netflix drama Grant plays state trooper Dan in the new movie

Although you may know him best as starring in the beloved superhero series The Flash, Grant Gustin has branched out in a whole new role in the new Netflix film Rescued by Ruby, and viewers have taken to social media to discuss the wholesome movie after it landed on the streaming platform.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery wows in Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal trailer

The official synopsis reads: "State trooper Dan dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet. Based on a true story."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched Rescued by Ruby yet?

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, one person wrote: "Just watched #RescuedByRuby on @netflix, the film is absolutely amazing. Director @KattShea did an amazing job and Grant Gustin was perfect in his role as the lead. Definitely would recommend this to anyone who loves dogs or a heartwarming story." Another person added: "Netflix’s new movie #RescuedByRuby is so wholesome. Is definitely going to be on the list of rewatching when I’m feeling down. Everyone did a great job!"

MORE: Netflix sets release date for teen drama Heartstopper - and fans are going wild

MORE: Bridgerton star Simone Ashley reveals the huge mistake she made while filming season two

A third person added: "Just finished #RescuedbyRuby on Netflix. That ending??? I needed this breath of fresh air after watching too many crime shows lately." Some fans were even in tears, with one writing: "#RescuedByRuby will move you to tears over and over again and you will love every minute of it!"

Fans were in tears watching the drama

The story is based on the true story of Daniel O’Neil, who previously opened up about training Ruby. He told Miami Herald: "We both kind of know where each other's coming from… She was an absolute wreck. She hadn't had a stable home for her first eight months of life and was in desperate need of love and stability."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.