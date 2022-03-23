Heartstopper: everything you need to know about sweet Netflix series Find out more about the cast, storyline, and release date here!

Heartstopper is set to steal our hearts as Netflix’s big binge-watch if its already-passionate fanbase has anything to do with it! The upcoming series, based on a web series, follows Nick and Charlie, who become friends at school despite their difference… before realising that there could be more between them. Find out more…

What is Heartstopper about?

The official synopsis reads: "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self-discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

WATCH: Heartstopper's trailer is here

When is Heartstopper being released?

The series will be released across Netflix on 22 April, so fans have a little while longer to wait. Fans have been seriously excited for the show, with one writing: "Exactly a month today and we get this, I couldn’t be more excited," while another added: "It’s already my comfort show and it isn’t even out yet."

Kit Connor plays Nick

Who is in the Heartstopper cast?

Joe Locke and Kit Connor star as Charlie and Nick respectively, and while Heartstopper is Joe’s debut role, Kit has been on our screens for a while now, and played young Elton John in Rocketman. He also voices Lyra’s kindly daemon Pantalaimon in the His Dark Materials - do you recognise his voice?!

Fellow stars include William Gao as Charlie’s best friend Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as their other pal Elle Argent and Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Nick's bullying friend, Harry Greene.

Meet the cast!

