This Morning viewers have reacted after it was announced that beloved star and celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo would be taking a break from the ITV show as he and his family are heading to Sardinia for the summer.

Appearing on Monday's edition of the show, the famous cook told regular presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he would not be back on This Morning until the autumn or winter due to the D'Acampo family following their annual tradition of spending the summer in his home country.

Gino clearly has a close friendly bond with both Holly and Philip, the latter of whom couldn't resist making a cheeky swipe at the chef after he revealed the news. "Thank goodness for that!" joked Philip, before laughing and making it clear he was poking fun.

However, Holly did suggest that Gino should phone-in from Italy and do a cooking segment down the line – so here's hoping we'll see him sooner than perhaps thought!

Gino is a regular on This Morning

Viewers watching at home took to social media to react to the news of Gino's temporary leave. One person tweeted: "So glad that Holly and Phil are now back taking part in cooking. It's so much better and way more fun! Especially with Gino. Shame that will be the first and last time they will cook with him for a while. #ThisMorning."

Gino and his family are heading to Italy for the summer

A second wrote in response: "I love Gino though! #ThisMorning," as another had slightly less sympathy with the chef spending the next few months in the beautiful Mediterranean country: "Poor Gino going to Italy until autumn! #ThisMorning" as a third simply wrote: "Love it when Gino is on #ThisMorning."

Meanwhile, This Morning has faced a number of setbacks in recent weeks following Holly's recent bout COVID-19 which forced her to miss a string of shows. Soon after, it was then reported that agony aunt and regular face on the ITV show, Vanessa Feltz, had also tested positive last week.

