Sherlock creators reveal major update on future of series

The creators of the much-loved BBC detective drama, Sherlock, have opened up about the future of the show. Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss revealed that they have not "closed the door" on new episodes but the future of the show depends on the availability of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

"I'd do Sherlock again tomorrow, why ask me?" Steven told RadioTimes.com. "Mark would do it tomorrow, Sue [Vertue, producer] would do it tomorrow – we'd all just do it again.

"It's down to Benedict and Martin," he said. "They were very loyal to that show over a very long while when it was out, when it definitely became their lowest paying job."

"And I don't think that's necessarily what they want to do now – fair enough, absolutely fair enough. But if anyone thinks I'm the one getting in the way, I will confidently tell you I would start writing it tomorrow, if everybody else did too."

The creators of Sherlock have said they are keen to do more episodes

However, the producer went on to add that the cast and crew might be "too sad" to make another one following the death of Mrs. Hudson actress Una Stubbs, who passed away aged 84 in August last year.

He continued: "So those are the facts. We would do it, I'd do it, Mark would do it, Sue would do it. We might be too sad to get through it. And we'd need our leading men and, quite understandably, they may well feel they've done their time."

In a separate interview, Mark also expressed his desire to create more episodes, claiming that he and Steven have "not shut the door" and would "very much like to do some more" episodes.

The future of the show depends on Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman

"But you may have noticed, the cast are very busy," he said. "So that's where we are at the moment really. I mean... who can say?"

It's fair to say that the two leading actors of the series have had busy schedules in recent months, with Martin starring in the BBC's hit police drama, The Responder, and Benedict recently being nominated for numerous awards for his role in Netflix's The Power of the Dog.

Let's hope we haven't seen the last of the 221B Baker Street duo.

