All you need to know about new murder mystery Why Didn't They Ask Evans? From the A List cast to the confirmed release date – here's all the details...

No one does a murder mystery like Agatha Christie and TV fans will be delighted to know there's a brand new adaptation of the brilliant 1934 whodunnit novel, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, coming very soon to screens.

The three-part TV adaptation is not only guaranteed a brilliant plot and plenty of drama, it also boast a seriously impressive cast full of big names you're sure to recognise. And, if that wasn't enough, it's out sooner than you think! Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming drama…

WATCH: A snippet of upcoming drama Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

What is the storyline of Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

If you've read Agatha Christie's famous novel of the same name, then you'll be familiar with the plot. For those unaware, the story opens with a man lying at the bottom of a cliff – seemingly the victim of an accidental fall. As the synopsis explains further, the man "utters the mysterious question of the title and promptly expires."

"Some people - perhaps most people - might shrug at the impenetrable oddness of the words and move on with their lives. But Bobby Jones and his childhood friend, Lady Frances 'Frankie' Derwent, are not most people.

Lucy Boynton as Lady Frances 'Frankie' Derwent

"They resolve to honour the dead man by deciphering, and then answering, his final question. In so doing, they hit upon a dark conspiracy of deceit, betrayal and - perhaps unsurprisingly - murder." Consider us intrigued!

Who stars in Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

BritBox's new drama has not scrimped when it comes to bringing together the cast for Why Didn't They Ask Evans?. Leading the star-studded cast is Will Poulter as Bobby Jones.

Bobby is one of the people who discovers the potential murder victim's body – and sets out on a determined journey to find out the truth. Fans will recognise Will thanks to his roles in We're the Millers, Midsommar and Dopesick.

Will Poulter also stars

As well as Will, Lucy Boynton also appears in the drama as Lady Frances 'Frankie' Derwent. Lucy has recently been on screens in ITV's The Ipcress File, but she's also known for her work in Bohemian Rhapsody and Miss Potter.

The big names don't stop there. British comedy legend Hugh Laurie not only appears in the cast but is also serving as director on Why Didn't They Ask Evans? In the show, Hugh plays Dr James Nicholson, a psychologist and clinical director of a sanatorium.

Hugh Laurie appears in the cast and serves as director

Fans can also look forward to seeing other well-known faces such as Emma Thompson, Conleth Hill, Amy Nuttall and Jim Broadbent appear in the episodes.

When is Why Didn't They Ask Evans? released?

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see the show on TV screens as Why Didn't They Ask Evans? lands on BritBox UK on Thursday 14th April.

