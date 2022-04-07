The Daily Lowdown: Adele bags Ivor Novello nominations and Rihanna is officially a billionaire HELLO!'s podcast is here to bring you all the best celebrity news...

Welcome to your The Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Adele and Inflo bagging nominations for this year's Ivor Novello awards – one of the most prestigious awards in the songwriting and music industry.

MORE: Is Brooklyn Beckham taking fiancee Nicola Peltz's family name after marriage?

Not only that, Carly Rae Jepsen is teasing new music and we've got all the details ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding.

Tune in to Thursday's episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Check out HELLO!'s The Daily Lowdown podcast

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

Adele, Inflo and Ed Sheeran are leading the way for this year's Ivor Novello Award nominations. Producer and songwriter Inflo, who worked on Adele's most recent album 30, is the most nominated artists with four nods, while Ed follows with three thanks to his songs Shivers and Bad Habits being recognised and the singer being nominated for Songwriter of the year. Meanwhile Adele and rapper Little Simz both secured two nods.

Speaking of Adele, the singer has clearly inspired Nicki Minaj as the Superbass star couldn't resist doing an impression of Adele during her recent carpool karaoke with James Corden. Nicki told the late night TV host she loved watching Adele perform her song Monster in a video which went viral in 2016, before going on to impersonate the Easy on Me star's immediately recognisable accent. Nicki then sang her own version of Someone Like You, and we're sure Adele would approve!

MORE: Jennifer Lopez starts every morning with this wellness habit – and it's free!

MORE: 14 of the best UK festivals 2022

Adele, Inflo and Ed Sheeran have all bagged Ivor Novello nominations

Carly Rae Jepsen has sent her fans into excitement overdrive after the Call Me Maybe singer teased new music on social media. Carly took to Twitter to share a photo of what fans are convinced are song titles and lyrics. The singer also teased a phone number on billboards recently, which was a tailored hotline informing her fans that news about new material, a tour and more is on the way. Carly is also set to head to Coachella to perform soon alongside big names such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye's replacement, The Weeknd.

Rihanna made her debut on the Forbes billionaire list

Rihanna has reason to celebrate as the singer and entrepreneur is now officially a billionaire. Riri made her debut onto Forbes' annual list of billionaires for the first time and ranks at 1,729 thanks to her 1.7 billion net worth. The Diamonds singer and FENTY makeup mogul was joined by her peers Jay Z and Kanye West, who also made their debut.

And it's already one of the most talked about celebrity weddings of this year so far and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are gearing up for their nuptials in Florida. Nicola and the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham will tie the knot at Nicola's family home in Palm Beach with a slew of famous faces set to attend including Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmates.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.