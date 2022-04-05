The Daily Lowdown: Ye cancels Coachella and an exclusive reveal of Prime Video's new dating show HELLO!'s podcast is here to bring you all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing the reports on Kanye West pulling out of Coachella, Britney Spears' memoir and we have an exclusive reveal of Prime Video's brand new reality dating show, Lovestruck High, featuring a very famous name.

Tune in to Tuesday's episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

Ye has dropped out of his headline slot at Coachella. The rapper and Grammy-winning artist was due to take to the main stage at the Californian music and arts festival next week, which will also see stars like Harry Styles and Billie Eilish take to the stage, however, according to Variety, Kanye has cancelled his upcoming performance.

The reason for the Hurricane star's cancellation has not yet been revealed, but Ye did previously threatened to pull out of the festival after he believed fellow headliner Billie had insulted Travis Scott when she helped out a fan at her concert in March. Billie denied the moment had anything to do with Travis.

Ye was due to be a headliner at Coachella

Britney Spears has confirmed her memoir is in the works. The megastar addressed her upcoming book, which is thought to be about her personal and professional life, on Instagram in a now deleted post. Britney revealed that despite finding it hard to bring up past events, the process is healing and therapeutic. The memoir confirmation comes soon after the popstar teased she was also back in the studio working on new music. We can't wait to hear more…

Jade Thirlwall is gearing up to hit the road with her Little Mix bandmates as they commence their Confetti Tour – but the singer has expressed her nerves for the string of shows which will mark the group's last tour before their hiatus from music. Speaking on Charlie XCX's Best Song Ever podcast, the singer admitted she was feeling the nerves for the shows, adding the tour was happening at a 'weird phase' of her life, but insisted change has to happen. But the girls aren't going far as all three Little Mix members have signed solo record deals in recent months.

Lindsay Lohan is the voiceover star of new show, Lovestruck High

Festival goers can look forward to seeing the Black Eyes Peas put on a headline set at the LooseFest festival in Newcastle this summer. The Hey Mama hit-makers, who now perform as a three since Fergie announced departure from the group, will be appearing on the mainstage in July alongside other big music acts such as AJ Tracey and DJ Joel Corry.

And HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown have the exclusive reveal of the new voice of Prime Video's latest reality show Lovestruck High – can you guess who it is?!

Yes, we can confirm that it's the iconic teenage drama queen herself Lindsay Lohan! The new show will see 15 UK singles to an American High School setting for a second chance at finding love. The Mean Girls star Lindsay will be introducing Lovestruck High's Class of 2022 – as they try and find ‘the one’ among their fellow classmates, in the hope of being crowned Prom Royalty and bagging a 100,000 dollar cash prize. Lovestruck High launches 18th May on Prime Video.

