The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran wins his court battle and FKA Twigs is heading to the big screen HELLO!'s podcast is here to bring you all the best celebrity news...

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Ed Sheeran winning his copyright lawsuit and The Weeknd heading to Coachella. Not only that, find out more about Cardi B winning a court order and why FKA Twigs is heading the big screen.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's wedding was polar opposite to sisters Kim and Khloe's

Tune in to Wednesday's episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Check out HELLO!'s The Daily Lowdown podcast

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

Ed Sheeran has spoken out after winning his copyright lawsuit. The singer won the case after a judge ruled that his song, Shape of You, did not infringe copyright after he was accused of copying by grime artist Sami Switch.

The award-winning singer posted a video to social media saying he and his co-writers were pleased with the result, but took the opportunity to hit out at copyright claims – stating they'd become all too common. Ed finished the video by stating he hopes future baseless claims like this can be avoided.

MORE: Exclusive: Outlander star David Berry reveals whether he will be back for more episodes

MORE: Bridgerton: who will play Sophie Beckett in season three?

Ed Sheeran won his court battle on Wednesday

Could The Weekend become a Coachella headliner? The artist is allegedly in talks to join the lineup for Coachella which kicks off in California next week.

The Blinding Lights singer, who recently released his new album Dawn FM, was thought to be joining Swedish House Mafia's set as guest performer, however, bosses are now thought to be considering giving The Weeknd his own slot after Ye pulled out of his headline set. The reasons for Ye's cancellation have not yet been revealed, but we'll keep you posted.

Cardi B has won a court order following her defamation lawsuit against YouTuber and vlogger Tasha K. Cardi, who won the original lawsuit earlier this year, has now been granted an injunction which will see the blogger's posts in question that feature Cardi and statements made about her removed from the internet. Despite the court order, Tasha K has since launched an appeal of the verdict – which remains ongoing.

MORE: Is Brooklyn Beckham taking fiancee Nicola Peltz's family name after marriage?

The Weeknd is in talks to head to Coachella

If you loved Euphoria then listen up! Producer and writer Labrinth has announced that the entire score for season two of the HBO show will be released as an album. Labrinth told fans on social media he had made some tweaks to the soundtrack after hearing feedback from fans, adding more songs to the album including his version of I'm Tired as well as Zendaya's. Listeners can also look forward to hearing vocals from Angus Cloud, who is known for his role as Fezco in the show.

Fresh off the back of her latest release, Caprisongs, FKA Twigs is heading the big screen. The singer and performer has been cast in the reboot of 1994 film The Crow – making it one of her biggest movie roles to date. Twigs will lead the cast alongside Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgard, who plays the main character Eric Draven, a role made famous by Brandon Lee. Production for the reboot movie begins in June.

The podcast is featured within Spotify's Daily Drive playlist, so follow us HERE. You can also find us on Apple and Acast. So, what are you waiting for? Get listening!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.