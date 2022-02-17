9-1-1 Lone Star boss teases trouble ahead for TK and Carlos romance This pair are on and off more than Ross and Rachel!

9-1-1 Lone Star is the show that everyone is talking about right now. The popular Fox drama follows the personal and professional lives of a group of people working in the police department and emergency medical services – and fans are particularly invested in the romance between TK and Carlos, who reunited after splitting up in season five.

However, a showrunner has now teased that it won't all be smooth sailing…

Chatting to TVLine about the future of their relationship, Tim Minear said: "Of course there’s going to be some scar tissue. T.K. was right about Carlos being a complete control freak. He’s also a little repressed, and he likes things neat and tidy, while T.K. is a little more of a force for chaos in some ways. Not everything is going to be perfect, and it’ll have its ebbs and flows like any relationship. They’ll have problems to work out, but I think they’re solid."

The pair are back together after a near-death experience for TK

Speaking about their initial split, he added: "Was it about the apartment? Yes, but it’s also about T.K., who’s an addict… When you’re an addict, things aren’t the most dangerous when they’re bad. It’s when things are too good that you tend to sabotage yourself. T.K. made a lot of valid points, but he also has a history of derailing himself.

"There’s a self-destructive streak in addicts. So this problem couldn’t be insurmountable. It had to be something relatable that was also a choice. And I didn’t want there to be infidelity, or for T.K. to have a relapse. It had to be something simple and stupid. That was important to me."

Are you a fan of the show?

Fans have taken to Twitter to swoon over the couple's reunion, with one writing: "TK fell asleep on Carlos instead of just going back to bed?? I love them sm," while another added: "I just know they’re about to feed us some TK in 3x07 and 3x08 because we’ve been lacking these past couple episodes."

