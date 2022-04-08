The Daily Lowdown: Avril Lavigne's engagement and BTS' Vegas residency suffers a setback HELLO!'s podcast is here to bring you all the best celebrity news...

Welcome to your The Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Avril Lavigne's engagement, BTS' Vegas residency which kicks off this weekend and the Academy Awards' imminent decision on Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at this year's Oscars.

Tune into your Friday episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Check out HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown podcast

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

We're sending a big congratulations to Avril Lavigne who is officially engaged! The Sk8er Boi star announced on her Instagram that fellow singer Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, popped the question while on a romantic trip to Paris, saying in the caption she would love him forever. The couple are thought to have been an item since 2020, but didn't go public with their romance until 2021, when they collaborated on the song, Flames.

Camilla Cabello has referenced her exit from Fifth Harmony on her new song, Psychofreak. The former band girl member, whose new solo album Familia is out now, sings she doesn't blame the other girls for how the disbanding 'went down' [insert song clip here?] Camilla controversially left the girl group in 2016 to pursue a solo career amid reports of tension between her fellow singers, but the members later made amends when the Havana hitmaker explained in 2018 there was "no point" in fighting.

BTS are gearing up to commence their Las Vegas residency but the band have faced a setback after singer Jin announced he will be reducing his contribution to the shows due to an injury. The star previously suffered an injury to his left finger and underwent surgery, and now the K-Pop band has since explained that he will minimise his performance on stage in order to prevent further damage. The group added he would not participate in vigorous dance moves after following doctors' advice.

Legendary rock band Pink Floyd are releasing new music for the first time in over 25 years to raise funds for Ukraine. The group, who last released original material in 1994, have dropped their new track 'Hey, Hey Rise Up!' with all proceeds from the song going to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. The band said in a statement they wanted the single to receive widespread support and publicity as they express their support for the country.

And the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is reportedly split 50/50 over a decision to remove Will Smith's Oscar for Best Actor after the star slapped Chris Rock on stage during the live event. The organisation, from which Will resigned as a member after the altercation, is made up of 9,000 members and is currently undergoing an investigation into the events that occurred on stage. A final decision will be made by the 54-member board of governors. Will has since apologised for his actions, branding the moment he slapped Chris as inexcusable and unacceptable.

