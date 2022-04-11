Olivia Rodrigo wins big at the Kids' Choice Awards and Travis Scott hints at comeback HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news...

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish continue on their winning streaks as both artists won big at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Olivia managed to pick up two gongs at the event held in Santa Monica including Favourite Female TV star and Favourite Breakout Artist. Billie meanwhile won Favourite Album and Favourite Song for her track Happier than Ever. Other megastars awarded included Ed Sheeran and Adele.

The White Stripes' frontman Jack White is currently embarking on his mammoth solo tour but the musician made his recent show in Detroit extra special when he proposed to his girlfriend Olivia Jean on stage. The artist, who was performing in Michigan, pulled fellow musician Olivia up onto the stage and popped the question, before the couple then took it one step further and got married during the gig! Jack's business partner, Ben Swank, later joined the pair on the stage to officiate their wedding in front of a cheering crowd. Congrats guys!

Camilla Cabello has said her most recent album, Familia, saved her life. The artists, who released her third record earlier this month, took to Tik Tok to thank her fans for their support for her new album when she candidly explained how she as in a bad place mentally while writing, and that the record changed her mindset.

Is Travis Scott making a music comeback? The rapper's fans in California recently have been in excitement overdrive after spotting a billboard seemingly promoting his upcoming new album, Utopia. The billboards, which were shared on social media, were also thought to be a dig at upcoming festival Coachella – at which Travis was previously due to perform – as one read 'wrong way', directing travellers to head away from the desert where the festival is being held. Travis' new album will be his first release since the Astroworld tragedy last November which saw ten concert goers die and hundreds injured.

And the biggest names in Country Music are gearing up for the CMT Music Awards – country music's only fan-voted award show. Taking place in Nashville, the event will welcome major stars from the genre including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Bryan Adams and Keith Urban who are all set to perform. Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini and Captain America star Anthony Mackie will host the event. Make sure you head over to hellomagazine.com during the awards ceremony to stay up to date on the winners and performers.

