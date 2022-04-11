All you need to know about ITV's documentary Worlds Collide The two-part programme will explore the Manchester bombings

ITV is set to air a two-part documentary on the harrowing attack that shocked the globe – the Manchester bombing.

MORE: Everything you need to know about The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

The programme will seek to explore what happened on the night of the 22nd May 2017 when fans headed to the Manchester Arena to watch popstar Ariana Grande in a sold-out concert before their lives were changed forever. Ahead of the powerful documentary, find out more about ITV's programme and what to expect below.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Williams arrives in Manchester on the one-year anniversary of the arena bombing

What will episode one of ITV's Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing explore?

The first of the two-part film details the personal side of the attack, which saw 22 people lose their lives, speaking with victims and the families of those who were affected by the events that occurred on that tragic evening.

The attack was later found to have been carried out by 22-year-old Manchester resident Salman Abedi, and the incident was the first suicide bombing in the UK since the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

MORE: Grantchester viewers unimpressed after spotting huge mistake in latest episode

MORE: DNA journey: Anne Hegerty's surprising family ties to the Queen explained

ITV will air a two-part special exploring the tragic event

Five years after the harrowing attack, more details are beginning to arise about what really happened. As the ITV synopsis explains, the film seeks to "piece together the chilling timeline of that day" and provides in depth analysis about how it came to occur.

The synopsis continues: "In programme one, we showcase two worlds colliding, with a countdown of the hours leading up to the bombing and a story that begins nearly a quarter of a century earlier.

"We reach back more than two decades to when the bomber’s family first came to Manchester and interweave the childhood of Salman and Hashem Abedi and that of their victims, contrasting their respective upbringings.

"We also reveal how the public inquiry has found that numerous opportunities were missed to stop the bomber from carrying out his attack, both on the night itself, and before."

The second episode will air later in the week

What will episode two of ITV's Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing explore?

More detail about episode two is yet to be revealed, however, according to Radio Times, the second instalment in the programme looks closer at the minutes leading up to the bombing and the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The second and final episode also plays close attention to how the emergency services responded to the event and why a counter terrorism operation's failings meant the response from the emergency services was delayed.

Ariana Grande returned to Manchester for the One Love benefit concert the month after the attack

When does ITV's Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing air on TV?

The first part of the documentary will air on Monday 11 April at 9pm on ITV. The second episode will air later in the week on Thursday 14 April on ITV at the same time of 9pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.