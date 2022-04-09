Grantchester viewers unimpressed after spotting huge mistake in latest episode

Season seven of mystery period drama Grantchester continued on Friday night, and while many viewers were loving the latest whodunnit, others found themselves distracted after noticing a huge blunder the show's scriptwriters had made.

Fans of the show were quick to point out that the language being used by Robson Green's Geordie and Tom Britanny's William Davenport, as well as other characters, was not accurate nor appropriate for the 1950s time setting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying the series so far?

One person joked that Geordie's law enforcement jargon was well beyond its years, with him reciting police lingo that would not be made official for another 30 years. They said: "Geordie is a very advanced copper if he is giving out the rights statement that was in the 1984 PACE Act #Grantchester."

Another agreed and complained: "Oh come on, they didn't do the 'it may harm your defence…' version of reading you your rights back then, it was all 'may be taken down and used in evidence' #Grantchester."

Viewers were not impressed by the 1950s-set show's use of modern language

Someone else added: "I don't think that use of 'entitled' is in period either. Is the writer twelve? Old people *are* available for consultation #Grantchester."

A fourth said of the show's historical inaccuracies: "So much attention to period detail except for the dialogue! It's a great show, but please @GrantchesterUK - no more 21st century expressions in a 1950's based drama."

The latest season of the much-loved ITV drama is set in the summer of 1959 while wedding season is in full swing in Cambridge. The official synopsis reads: "As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases.

"With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

