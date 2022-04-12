Viewers are all saying the same thing about The Split episode two Spoilers ahead!

The third and final series of The Split continued on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about episode two.

In the latest instalment, we saw Nathan (Stephen Mangan) drop a bombshell on Hannah (Nicola Walker), admitting that his new girlfriend Kate (Lara Pulver) is pregnant. Although this is a major blow for Hannah, it doesn't stop her from turning up at Kate's book launch party and revealing her pregnancy to everyone. As she's leaving, Nathan catches her up in the cloakroom and she kisses him in an attempt to win him back.

WATCH: What did you think of episode two?

Just as it's starting to look like our favourite couple might just work it out, Nathan reveals that he wants Hannah to sell their family home at the next meeting with their lawyers, leaving her distraught.

The last scene in the episode sees Christie receive a voicemail from Ruth telling him to board a flight to the UK. Could Christie's return throw a spanner in the works for Hannah?

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the emotional episode, with one person writing: "Oooo this episode is hard [crying face emoji]," while another added: "Sobbing #TheSplit3."

The latest episode saw Nathan drop a major bombshell on Hannah

A third person commented: "The Split has been so emotional and beautiful this series - I'm a wreck."

Other viewers praised the show's writing, with one fan tweeting: "Amazing writing in #TheSplit3. Loving the script and familiar location. At the risk of showing my shallowness, the shoes and handbags are fabulous," while another added: "Only on ep two, resisting the urge to watch it all - such brilliant acting and writing."

Many fans also applauded Nicola Walker's acting performance in the recent instalment, highlighting the moment when Hannah has a panic attack following the meeting with Nathan and their lawyers towards the end of the episode.

Fans were left emotional following episode two

One person wrote: "Nicola Walker is brilliant in #TheSplit3. The sound of the heartbeat is intense #TheSplit," while another added: "Nicola Walker is just amazingly brilliant, pure gold acting, brought tears to my eyes and the heart-thumping was effecting me very much."

The Split season three continues on Mondays at 9pm, with the full boxset available on BBC iPlayer.

