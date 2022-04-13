BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals surprising advice given to him ahead of new role at Channel 5 The star announced his move earlier this month

Dan Walker has revealed the surprising advice given to him by former football manager Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of his move to Channel 5.

The former BBC Breakfast star revealed that he met up with the footballing legend last week at the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree and praised him for the "lovely" words of encouragement he gave him.

Speaking to The Mirror, the presenter revealed: "I've had a long chat with Sir Alex Ferguson. It's the first time I've seen him for a while and he looks very well."

He added: "He's given me career advice, which was lovely. He was talking about the move to Channel 5 and talking about life and accepting the next challenge. When he was moving to clubs, St Mirren, Aberdeen and all those sorts of things, it's good to get advice from good people around you."

Dan Walker announced his departure from BBC Breakfast earlier this month

Dan surprised the nation earlier this month after announcing he was leaving his £295,000-295,999 a year role at the BBC.

The TV anchor, who first appeared on Breakfast in 2016, will be stepping down from his role on the morning news show to head over to Channel 5 to present the news as well as other projects for the broadcaster.

In a video statement shared on Channel 5's official Twitter, Dan could be seen addressing the camera. "Dan Walker here, I have a little bit of news for you," the former Strictly star began.

Sir Alex and Dan spoke at the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree

"In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5. I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there. But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait."