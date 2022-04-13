Derry Girls: viewers all saying the same thing about season three premiere Spoilers ahead!

Channel 4's hit comedy series, Derry Girls, made its hotly anticipated return on Monday night and it's safe to say fans were thrilled to see the beloved show back on their screens.

In the first instalment of the third and final series, we found the Derry girls and the wee English fella anxiously awaiting their GCSE results, before deciding to break into the school in the middle of the night to get a peek at their grades.

WATCH: Derry Girls: Liam Neeson makes hilarious guest appearance in season three premiere

When they arrive, Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James find that the door is already open and two men are shifting computers into their van. Not twigging that the two strange men are robbers, they agree to help them. It's only after the men drive off with all the school's brand new computers that they realise that they have aided a robbery.

The Derry gang are arrested and taken to the police station where they are investigated by the chief investigating officer (Liam Neeson!). However, Erin saves the day when she calls boring Uncle Colm to come down to the station and act as their supervising guardian. Colm wears the policemen down with his boring conversation and they let the girls go free.

Fans were stunned by the major cameo and took to Twitter to express their surprise. One person wrote: "What a surprise. Love Liam Neeson. Love this show," while another added: "LIAM NEESON! This show, honestly. I screamed."

Fans were thrilled to have the show back on their screens

A third fan commented: "I didn't think #DerryGirls could get any better… Then they have #LiamNeeson in it."

Other viewers also took to Twitter to praise the opening episode as a whole and celebrated the show's return. One person wrote: "Absolutely cracking! Great to have #DerryGirls back on TV!" while another added: "#DerryGirls - like it never went away. Absolute class."

A third person commented: "#DerryGirls absolutely hilarious, glad it's back."

Fans commented on the show's amazing 90s soundtrack

Many fans also applauded the show's choice of soundtrack, with classic 90s hits such as The Corrs' Runaway and Wannabe by The Spice Girls featuring in the 30-minute slot. One person tweeted: "The music in Derry Girls is just taking me way back, love it," while another added: "I'm here for the music #class."

Derry Girls continues on Tuesdays at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

