Grace: viewers have the same complaint about John Simm drama

ITV's hit detective drama, Grace, made its highly anticipated return on Sunday night and viewers have made the same complaint about the season two premiere.

The new series, which is set in Brighton and has been adapted from Peter James' award-winning novels, made its return at 8pm with an episode titled 'Looking Good Dead'.

The latest instalment followed John Simm's DS Roy Grace as he set out to solve a disturbing murder while still haunted by the disappearance of his wife.

At the beginning of the episode, the channel's announcer warned that the programme would contain scenes that "some viewers may find distressing." However, viewers still took to Twitter to complain about "very dark" moments being aired before the watershed at 9pm.

One person wrote: "I thought nothing freaked me out but this episode of #Grace is definitely after the watershed stuff. Like two hours after the watershed," while another added: "There were warnings but it really pushed the boundaries pre-watershed #grace @itv."

Viewers complained about dark moments being aired before the watershed

A third person commented: "This evening's episode of #Grace on @itv is clearly in breach of the watershed rules."

Not all viewers were bothered by the dark scenes, however, with many taking to Twitter to praise the show's return.

One person tweeted: "Just watched #Grace what a great show. Top-notch TV, can't wait for the next episode," while another added: "Another superb episode John Simm is brilliant #Grace."

Fans praised the show's return

A third fan commented: "Fantastic episode of #Grace with the brilliant #JohnSimm and #RichieCampbell. Great chemistry between the characters and the actors. Great #whodunnit!" while another wrote: "A rollercoaster episode tonight. Every bit as good as the first episode."

The drama made its initial debut back in March last year with just one feature-length episode. This time, however, ITV will air four parts.

Grace continues on Sunday 1 May at 8pm on ITV.

